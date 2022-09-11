Dempster Hwy reopens with repaired Eagle River Bridge following almost week-long closure

The Dempster Highway officially reopened on Saturday after being closed for nearly a week due to structural damage on a bridge near Eagle Plains, Yukon.

The Eagle River Bridge was struck by a truck carrying equipment on Sept. 4, closing the highway that connects Inuvik, N.W.T. to Whitehorse.

Yukon Highway and Public Works posted on Facebook the bridge was open Saturday evening, but that all overweight vehicles will be subject to a review before crossing.

The closure raised concerns in some northern N.W.T. communities about shrinking food and fuel running low.

Last Thursday morning, Fort McPherson's Northern Store gas station was out of regular gas, according to manager Shane Sterrett. He said people in town were filling jerry cans.

Sterrett's gas station is one of two in the community of about 700. The other, run by Arctic Co-operatives Ltd., said Thursday it had fuel but wasn't sure how long supplies would last.