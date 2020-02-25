Travellers beware of avalanche, snow, blizzard conditions coming to some Yukon highways

Temperature-wise, it's set to be another pleasant week in the southern Yukon, which definitely has people itching to get out into the backcountry to explore.

But if you're one of them, this next round of gusting winds and snowfall should be on your radar.

Pacific low-pressure systems, as always, have been our considerable weather makers through the Alaska Panhandle and into Yukon this winter. And as this next low moves through the gulf, the major highways in the region — Haines Road and the South Klondike Highway — are set to see more snow and wind.

Through Tuesday and Wednesday, the South Klondike Highway will see 20 to 25 cm of snowfall, particularly around White Pass with gusting winds up to 60 km/h. Meanwhile on Haines Road, Pleasant Camp near the U.S. border can expect similar amounts of snow, with gusts diminishing through to Wednesday.

If you do have to travel, be advised that conditions can change rapidly, and be prepared for blowing snow in higher elevations.

Blizzard conditions on the Dempster

Further north in the territory, easterly winds will gust up to 70 km/h, persisting through Friday along the Dempster Highway.

These gusting winds, combined with some fresh snowfall will lead to blowing snow with poor visibility.

If the visibility drops further, conditions look likely for widespread blizzard conditions along the Dempster Highway for the rest of the week.

WATCH: A low-pressure system is moving through the Gulf of Alaska Tuesday into Wednesday. This video shows the system's current projected path.

Avalanche risk increasing this week

With this system, fresh wind slabs are also likely to form which leads to higher avalanche risk due to new snowfall and gusting wind in the territory's south.

Avalanche Canada is forecasting high avalanche risk in the alpine in that area, and considerable risk around the treeline into Thursday. Travel through these areas is not recommended as avalanches triggered by humans are even more likely.

Temperatures also will rise a few degrees again this week which will further weaken the snowpack, and also add to higher risks of avalanches as they fluctuate around freezing.

Heading into the weekend

Now, a high-pressure system does look to build into the territory Friday afternoon from the Arctic, clearing things out. This will lead to some sunnier, albeit chillier, conditions to start off March.

So, you'll just have to wait for the weekend to get out to play.