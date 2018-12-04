RCMP seize more than 100 bottles of vodka during check-stop on Dempster Highway

RCMP in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., seized more than 100 bottles of vodka and 63 cans of beer during a traffic stop on the Dempster Highway.

In a press release issued Tuesday evening, RCMP say they were conducting "targeted traffic stops" on the highway on Nov. 30.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers observed a vehicle "driving suspiciously."

"The vehicle appeared to have stopped on the side of the road when it noticed the marked police vehicle, so officers searched the surrounding area and located multiple bags full of liquor near where the vehicle stopped."

In total, officers seized 96 bottles of 375 ml vodka, 36 bottles of 750 ml vodka, and 63 cans of beer.

No charges have been laid yet and RCMP are not identifying the persons involved.

The community of Fort McPherson limits the amount of liquor that a person may possess under the Northwest Territories Liquor Act.