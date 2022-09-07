Vehicle collision damaged bridge, causing full closure of Dempster Highway in the Yukon

The closure of the Dempster Highway in the Yukon, south of the N.W.T. border, will last at least three more days as crews work to repair structural damage to the Eagle River Bridge.

In a Facebook post that has been updated several times, Yukon Highways and Public Works said a vehicle collided with the bridge on Saturday.

There were no reported injuries.

The latest update Tuesday described the repairs as a "temporary solution." It said the timeline for the repairs are "subject to conditions onsite."

While crews were allowing limited crossings Tuesday for travellers who were stranded on the highway as a result of the closure, the bridge fully closed to traffic Tuesday night.

It is now closed in both directions to all traffic. No vehicles will be allowed to cross while repairs are underway, and the territory is asking people not to travel in the area at this time.

Once the repairs are completed, workers will need to test the bridge to determine how much weight it can hold and when it will be safe for traffic to cross.

The latest information can be found at Yukon 511, by dialling 511 or checking @511Yukon on Twitter.

The bridge is just north of Eagle Plains, Yukon, and about 90 kilometres south of the Yukon-N.W.T. border.