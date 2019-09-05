Dempster Highway closed after LNG truck accident

The Dempster Highway is closed after a truck carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) was reported in the ditch Wednesday.

According to Yukon's environment department, the truck was reported near kilometre 455, just south of the Yukon/N.W.T. border, shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Environment Yukon spokesperson Heather Avery says the highway closed later on, and was still closed as of Thursday morning. She says an environmental officer is en route to the scene, and is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon.

She says there does not seem to have been a spill.

"We don't believe this poses an environmental risk to ground or water. The information we have currently is that the vessel is not punctured," Avery said.

There are no details about the nature of the accident, or what caused it.

"Because we're not on the scene yet, we are quite limited in the actual details that we know," Avery said.

She expects to have more information later on Thursday. Any updates on the highway closure sould also be posted on Yukon511.