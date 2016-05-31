Construction of Dempster fibre optic line to begin this summer

The Yukon government says construction will begin this summer in Dawson City on the 800-kilometre Dempster fibre optic line.

The line will connect to the existing Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link in Inuvik, N.W.T., giving Yukon another broadband connection to the rest of the world. It will be completed in 2024, the government says.

"This is an important milestone for the Dempster fibre project," said Highways and Public Works Minister Nils Clarke in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, as he announced the construction plan.

"This project will ensure that northern communities have internet and cell phone services they can rely on, even in the event of a cut to the fibre line like the one which occurred last week."

Currently, the territory relies on one line from the south that is occasionally sliced or damaged, disrupting internet service for hours at a time. The last such disruption happened a week ago when the line was damaged near some road construction happening in northern B.C.

The new line would connect to the existing Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link, in Inuvik. (Dave Croft/CBC)

In a news release on Wednesday, the Yukon government said more than 20 per cent of the Dempster line contract value will be subcontracted to First Nations businesses.

Earlier this month, ROHL Global Networks, in partnership with Dagoo Services, was awarded the $67-million contract. The project will be paid for by the federal government, with money from the Yukon government and Northwestel as well.

Project was 'ready to go' years ago, opposition says

Last week's service disruption in Yukon prompted the opposition the press the government for details on the Dempster fibre line project. Yukon Party MLAs complained that the Liberals have been dragging their feet for years.

Yukon Party MLA Scott Kent said 'Liberal delays and mismanagement' have unnecessarily prolonged the project. (Yukon Legislative Assembly)

MLA Scott Kent said on Wednesday that the project was "ready to go" when the Liberals first took office in 2016, but that it then fell victim to "Liberal delays and mismanagement."

Kent applauded the projected 2024 completion date, but said he wouldn't count on it.

"You'll have to forgive Yukoners for being sceptical, as the last two ministers in charge of the Dempster fibre project missed every single timeline they set for themselves," Kent said.