Travellers scramble as Dempster Highway remains closed in Yukon

The Dempster Highway was still closed between Eagle Plains, Yukon, and James Creek, N.W.T., on Friday as crews cleaned up an LNG tanker that rolled over into the ditch.

The incident happened just south of the Yukon-Northwest Territories border, and the highway has been closed since Wednesday afternoon.

Yukon's Environment department says the tanker doesn't pose a risk to ground or water because the tank wasn't punctured. But the department of Highways and Public Works is asking motorists to stop at Eagle Plains or the highway camp at James Creek in the N.W.T.

Highways and Public Works spokesperson Oshea Jephson said crews are venting LNG from the truck.

"Once the levels are safe around that truck, then we're going to be reopening the road," he said. "As we reopen the road, people will probably see crews there removing the tanker and the truck so it'll probably all happen at the same time. But at this point, our priority is just on making sure that the levels are safe for motorists to drive past the [truck]."

Jephson said Friday it was too early to say how long it will take for crews to clear the site.

The Dempster Highway was closed on Sep. 3, 2019, after an accident involving an LNG truck. (511Yukon)

'Racking and stacking'

The closure means headaches for travellers trying to get to and from the Mackenzie Delta. The hotel at Eagle Plains, approximately 180 kilometres southwest of Fort MacPherson, N.W.T., is full, said manager Stan McNevin.

"We only had accommodation for people for the first night and then we actually had to pull them out of the rooms because of the previous reservations. And that is what we are dealing with right now," he said.

"So we are kind of racking and stacking and hopefully, at least we can convey the traffic through today so we don't hold up too many people from the north."

Stan McNevin runs the Eagle Plains Hotel in Yukon. (Submitted by Stan McNevin)

Other travellers were more fortunate. Kayleigh Conway, an Inuvik resident who is trying to return home from Whitehorse, said she's trying to make the best of being stuck in Dawson City until the road reopens.

"I'm just trying to roll with it and enjoy the sun," she said. "I'm getting coffee at my favourite place and eating sandwiches and going to [Diamond Tooth] Gertie's and watching the show and just chatting with people.

"I think I'm just gonna sit outside at the river and read my book today."