Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę government restricts travel to and from community

Travel to and from the N.W.T. community of Deline has been restricted to only essential traffic.

The Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government made the announcement Monday, in a press release dated April 20.

According to a directive banning non-essential travel, "visits from all outside communities by land, water or air is prohibited" unless approved by the local emergency measures co-ordinator or the chief.

The restrictions have been put in place to protect the health of community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essential traffic, according to Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government documents posted online, includes:

Travel related to the provision of or access to essential services and goods.

Travel related to care for any elderly, minors, dependents, or persons with disabilities.

Travel required by law enforcement or court order.

Travel to manage after-death arrangements and burial.

Travel to arrange for shelter or avoid homelessness.

Travel to avoid domestic violence or child abuse.

Travel to a place to temporarily reside to avoid potentially exposing others to COVID-19.

People returning to the community on medical travel from outside the territory must not only obey the orders put in place the N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer and maintain 14 days of self-isolation in an isolation community before returning to Deline, but they must maintain another 14-day period of self-isolation once they return to Deline.

Those returning to the community from within the N.W.T. on medical travel are to self-isolate for 14 days.

Possible penalties for ignoring the restrictions on travel to the community include banishment from Deline, confiscation of "any snow machine or vehicle used" and "any other measure which the DGG (Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government) deems appropriate."