N.W.T. man who killed adoptive mother receives outpouring of support from community

Dozens of people stood in front of Deline's cultural centre on Thursday for a feeding of the fire ceremony to show support for Jonathan Tetso before his sentencing hearing for manslaughter.

As RCMP led him up the stairs of the cultural centre, which serves as the community's courthouse, the Deline Drummers sang a prayer song and community members clapped. A court sheriff handed out bottled water, and others hugged each other.

Despite wearing handcuffs, Tetso managed to wave to the crowd, which cheered in response.

Watch community members drum for Jonathan Tetso as he walks into his sentencing hearing:

Jonathan Tetso was sentenced in Deline, N.W.T., this week in the death of his mother. The community and both families came out to support him. 0:41

According to court records, Tetso, his adoptive mother Irene Tetso, his nephew Christian Tetso and friend Connie Modeste spent the afternoon drinking on Dec. 23, 2016. After Jonathan hit his nephew in the head with a frying pan, only Jonathan Tetso and his mother were in the house.

His nephew returned to the home about an hour later to find Irene dead on the floor beside her bed. Jonathan Tetso was lying on his own bed.

Unprecedented support

Drummers sang a prayer song as Jonathan Tetso was led into the cultural centre, which serves as the community's courthouse. (Submitted by Paulina Roche)

Tetso pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December 2017. On Thursday, Justice Louise Charbonneau sentenced him to four and a half years behind bars for the crime.

Crown prosecutor Annie Piche said the sentence was a joint recommendation on behalf of the Crown and the defence. Piche added she has never seen such an outpouring of community support at a sentencing hearing.

"The support of the community was one factor the judge considered in assessing Mr. Tetso's prospect of rehabilitation in this case," she said.

Deline is a community of about 500 people on the western shore of Great Bear Lake.

Paulina Roche, Jonathan's aunt, organized the gathering. She said an elders committee representing both Jonathan and Irene's families decided to forgive Jonathan.

"We can never bring Irene back, but we can forgive and move on," said Roche. "That's what elders are telling us. We have to forgive. We can't change it. We have to be there for Jonathan."

Taking into account time served, Jonathan Tetso still has 26 and a half months left in his sentence.