Deline RCMP seize 'excess alcohol' from vehicle

Police in Deline, N.W.T., are charging two people under the Liquor Act after seizing multiple bottles of alcohol over the weekend.

On Saturday night, RCMP checked a vehicle during a traffic stop on the ice road coming into the community, according to a news release sent Monday afternoon.

RCMP say the vehicle was carrying alcohol in excess of the restricted limit in the Liquor Act. They seized 20 bottles of vodka, one bottle of whiskey, 24 cans of beer and six coolers.

Cpl. Philip Unger, the Detachment Commander of Deline RCMP, said the alleged sale of illegal alcohol is very concerning.

"As a community we cannot tolerate these illegal activities. This seizure helps in reducing the harm caused by illegal alcohol in Deline."

The driver and passenger were handed a Summary Offence Ticket Information and are facing charges under the Liquor Act.

Police ask anyone with information on suspicious activity to call Deline RCMP at 589-1111.