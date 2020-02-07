Skip to Main Content
Deline RCMP seize alcohol for second time in one week
On Thursday evening, Deline RCMP say they seized 20 bottles of 375 ml of vodka and 12 cans of beer. (Submitted by Northwest Territories RCMP)

RCMP in Deline, N.W.T., say they have confiscated excess alcohol at a traffic stop for the second time this week.

On Thursday evening, police say they stopped a vehicle carrying 20 bottles of vodka and 12 cans of beer, according to a press release sent Friday afternoon.

The driver and one passenger were each issued a ticket and are both facing charges under the Liquor Act.

During the stop, police say open alcohol was also seen inside the vehicle.

"It is illegal for any passengers in a vehicle to break open and consume liquor during transport," said Philip Unger, the detachment commander of Deline RCMP. 

On Saturday night, police say they seized 20 bottles of vodka, one bottle of whiskey, 24 cans of beer and six coolers during another traffic stop.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Deline RCMP at 589-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

