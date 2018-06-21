Deline Got'ine Government gears up for first election

The Deline Got'ine government is holding its first election on July 11.

Deline, with a population of about 500, became a self-governing community known as the Deline Got'ine Government on Sept. 1, 2016.

Last Friday, the first nomination meeting was held at the Deline Cultural Centre. Out of the 15 candidates nominated, two are running for chief and 13 for council.

"It's a healthy number, it gives the electors adequate choice," said chief electoral officer Graeme Drew.

The nominees were given their chance to speak to Deline residents about why they are running and what their plans are for the community.

When the election has finished, the entire election process and laws will be assessed and reviewed.

"That would be a better time to critique to see what worked and what didn't," said Drew.

"Inevitably with elections there is going to be some things that need to be reviewed and things that can be tweaked."

The advance polls will take place on June 27, and the election will be held on July 11 at the Deline Cultural Centre.

The elected nominees will take office Sept. 1, for a four-year term.

Candidates for chief

Leeroy Andre

Morris Neyelle

Candidates for councillor