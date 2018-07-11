Voters in Deline electing new chief and council on Wednesday

Members of the Deline Gotine Government will head to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new chief and councillors.

The community of Deline, N.W.T., with a population of about 500, became a self-governing community known as the Deline Got'ine Government on Sept. 1, 2016.

Two people are vying for ʔekw'ahtı̨dé, or chief, which holds a four-year term: Leeroy Andre and Morris Neyelle.

Raymond Tutcho is the current chief. He's not running for chief, but is vying for one of six councillor positions.

Twelve other people are running for the K'ɑowǝdó Kǝ, or council: Danny Bayha, Peter Bayha, Tommy Betsidea, Dora Blondin, Georgina Dolphus, Leonard Kenny, Maurice Kodakin, Michael Neyelle, Morris Neyelle, Freda Taneton, Raymond Taneton and Sidney J. Tutcho.

People can vote at the Deline Cultural Centre between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Any voter who cannot vote in person can vote by proxy by contacting the chief electoral officer, Graeme Drew.

Drew previously told CBC that when the election is finished, the entire election process and laws will be assessed and reviewed to see what worked and what didn't.