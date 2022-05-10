Délı̨nę, N.W.T., under boil water advisory

Délı̨nę is under a boil water advisory as a result of higher than normal turbidity, prompting the N.W.T.'s chief environmental officer to advise all residents to boil drinking water for at least one minute.

In a news release Tuesday, the chief environmental health officer said the advisory is precautionary and is a result of muddy water.

"There have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in the community," the release states.

The chief environmental health officer and the community government are monitoring the situation and will provide a formal notice when the boil water advisory is lifted.

Residents must boil all water used for drinking, preparing food, hot and cold beverages, ice cubes, washing fruits and

vegetables, and dental hygiene.

Residents should not drink water from public drinking fountains.

Boiling for a full minute is especially important when preparing infant formula, the release states.

Residents do not need to boil water for household purposes like showering, bathing or washing with tap water, but should avoid swallowing the water.

The chief environmental health officer is advising people they can also use bottled water or water that has been processed through distillation, reverse osmosis or filtered using a filter size of 1 micron absolute or less.

Drinking water filters, such as Brita filters, use activated carbon filters and can not safely treat water during a boil water advisory because they do not disinfect water.