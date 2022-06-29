Herb Norwegian will be the new Dehcho grand chief

Herb Norwegian was voted in Tuesday as the new Dehcho First Nations grand chief.

The election took place on day two of the 29th Dehcho Annual Assembly underway this week in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., during the Grand Chief Candidates forum.

"I've come a long way," said Norwegian to the assembly after he was announced the new grand chief. "I've been rejected a couple times."

He thanked his supporters, along with those who nominated him and the elders who guided him,

"Let's get back to work folks," he said.

The three candidates for grand chief were Norwegian, Jim Antoine and Tim Lennie.

Norwegian being sworn in on Tuesday after the final voting process in the Dehcho First Nations grand chief election. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

Sixty-four delegates representing Dehcho communities cast ballots. Lennie was voted out in first round with 14 votes, while Antoine and Norwegian received 20 and 28 respectively.

When it came down to the final two, Norwegian won 32 votes over Antoine's 25.

The assembly started Monday and runs until Wednesday.

Norwegian will start his new role next Friday, in just over a week.