Dehcho First Nations launch 30-day on-the-land healing program

As soon as Dehcho First Nations announced its 30-day land-based healing program, the calls started rolling in like never before.

"I've heard from elders in the region that to be well, we have to go back to the land, and that's what we're trying to do," said Kristen Tanche, a regional health and wellness co-ordinator with Dehcho First Nations.

"Leadership had been calling for a healing program for some time and our people have seen and know there is so much success with on-the-land programming," she said.

The program is called Nezųh Aoht'é Gha Edek'eh Eghálaęhnda in Dene Zhatie and Journey to My Best Self in English — though they are not direct translations. Tanche and Beth Hudson, Dehcho First Nations' on-the-land co-ordinator, said creating the program has truly been a community effort and that it is by and for Dehcho Dene.

The program is created to help participants overcome addictions and barriers to mental health with holistic programming in the language, and access to elders on their land.

"It's really important to include language from the get-go," said Hudson.

Come March, Dehcho First Nations members have the opportunity to spend time on the land at Ekali Lake in Tthets'éhk'edélı (Jean Marie River First Nation) territory and the Dene Wellness Centre on Kátł'odeeche First Nation.

The shores of the Dehcho, taken by a Dehcho youth at a 2019 Youth Traditional Knowledge and Ecology Camp. (Submitted by Kristen Tanche)

Facilitators Frank and Beverly Hope, from Shakes the Dust Hope Consulting, developed the content for the program.

"I think it's really important to highlight the fact that Dehcho First Nations and our communities are highly involved. I think it's really empowering," said Tanche.

"I'm super proud to be a part of an organization and to be part of this program because it is people doing the work and making things happen."

Creating Nezųh Aoht'é Gha Edek'eh Eghálaęhnda has been possible through the "gracious" support of Kátł'odeeche First Nation and collaboration with Dehcho communities, she said.

Offering programming during COVID-19

The program itself is funded through federal and territorial money related to the pandemic and mental health.

While the program runs during a pandemic, co-ordinators will abide by all COVID-19 rules to keep participants safe.

Tanche said that COVID-19 may be discouraging people who are ready to access healing programs out of territory because of the high number of cases.

"I'm not too sure how comfortable people who are looking for healing would be, to go down south," she said.

Delivering healing programs of this magnitude is something Tanche had been hoping for since she started working for the First Nation, she said.

"It's really exciting," she said. "I think it's about time, so personally I'm really excited."

They're accepting applications now, and the deadline to apply is Feb. 19. Those interested are asked to contact Tanche or Hudson.