The 2023 candidates: Dehcho

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Richard C. Lafferty

Ronald Bonnetrouge

Sheryl Yakeleya

Steven Vandell

Sheryl Yakeleya. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I want my people to live a good life. I've always been a caretaker in my previous jobs, whether it be as a mom, a wife, a friend, program manager or working at the seniors home.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

Courage

Community development in the social field

Proven leadership to overcome challenges and make things happen

Work at the community level to build skills and create opportunities

Advocate for strong families

Worked with elderly people at the seniors home

Program management with team members

Approachable and open to new suggestions and ideas

Love to read and work with others to make changes

Business experience with family-owned business

Operated on-the-land programs

Support other political leaders as they work in office

Work in partnership with other organizations.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The biggest issues would be housing and the economy.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Housing. Helping people get homes.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

To allow the Dehcho people to be in the driver's seat. To give the Dehcho people the choice to create their destiny.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

The Dehcho people will have the ability to build their own region.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Invite the Indigenous governments to meet with us as MLAs, and together chart a path to begin reconciliation.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Our planet is going through an evolution process. When evolution happens, we have changes and we must adapt to these changes. The time is now to meet with the elders and scientists.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

We need to promote and support innovators. People who can invent new ways to make a house better for the North. I always believe that our people are the ones who can build their own community.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English and South Slavey.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I live in my riding.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

My constituents are my priority.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

My constituents are my priority.