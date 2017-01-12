In the Deh Cho riding, leaders want their MLA to speak louder

In the N.W.T.'s Deh Cho riding, community leaders say they wish their MLA had advocated harder for them.

Since 2011 Michael Nadli of Fort Providence, N.W.T., has represented the constituency that also includes Kakisa, Enterprise and K'atl'odeeche First Nation. Nadli is looking to defend his title against Ron Bonnetrouge, a territorial government employee and Fort Providence hamlet councillor.

With a territorial election less than a week away, leaders across the region are asking for their next MLA to raise the volume on their issues — from jobs, to access to health care — and to communicate better with their communities.

'Everybody wants a change'

"Everybody wants a change. Everybody's tired of no voice," said Doug Lamalice, sub-chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation. "We can't have people asleep at the wheel from here on in."

Lamalice said the territorial government has been slow to respond to some of the First Nation's problems, like upgrading the road into the community.

"It just seemed like we had no representation at those times," he said.

'We can't have people asleep at the wheel from here on in,' says Doug Lamalice, the sub-chief of the K'atl'odeeche First Nation. (Emily Blake/CBC)

April Martel, chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation, said a lack of communication from Nadli may have cost the community hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal money.

Martel said she learned earlier this month that her reserve — one of just two in the territory — has been missing out on education dollars set aside for reserves. She said Nadli should have been aware that this money was available.

"This stuff should have been told to us," said Martel. "It shouldn't be my responsibility to run all over the countryside to look for funding when the MLA should know that there's funding there."

The federal government did not directly answer questions about on-reserve education funding in the N.W.T., but said N.W.T. First Nations were eligible for up to $976,740 in proposal-based education projects in 2018-19.

Nadli said Monday he wasn't aware of the funding pot to which Martel was referring.

Chief April Martel of K'atl'odeeche First Nation says incumbent MLA Michael Nadli could have communicated with her better. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

'People need to see him a little bit more'

Enterprise would also welcome a stronger relationship with its MLA, said hamlet councillor Joe Lalonde.

"We do need more representation from our MLA, maybe a few more visits from our MLA," he said. "I know Michael Nadli has done that a few times in the past, but I think that people need to see him a little bit more."

With the Hay River hospital, the nearest one to Enterprise, in the midst of a doctor shortage, residents are worried about access to health care, said Lalonde.

"We have an aging population, and it and requires doctors," he said.

Lalonde said the community also wants more land opened up for development, so there is room to grow.

Toni Riley, a territorial Department of Lands spokesperson, said in an email that the government is "working with Enterprise to transfer several parcels of land to the hamlet."

Riley said the department must also comply with the land lease-only policy that exists in regions of the territory with unsettled land claims.

We'd like to see our MLA bug those ministers instead of just asking them once. - Danny Beaulieu, mayor of Fort Providence, N.W.T.

The mayor of Fort Providence would like an MLA that will fight harder for infrastructure projects in his hamlet, like road upgrades and paved trails.

"We've written letters to ministers, and [Nadli] follows up on it, but he doesn't see it through," said Danny Beaulieu. "We'd like to see our MLA bug those ministers instead of just asking them once."

Beaulieu said Bonnetrouge, Nadli's competitor, is different.

Ron Bonnetrouge is also vying for the Deh Cho seat. (Submitted)

"If he believes in something himself, he'll really work at it," he said.

But if Bonnetrouge is asked to do something that he doesn't agree with, "I don't know if he'll push it as hard," said Beaulieu.

As far as community issues go, Beaulieu is unhappy with the education system, which he said doesn't adequately prepare students for college and university. In the small communities, he said, students are at a disadvantage because they don't have the same resources as students Yellowknife.

A different take on land claim talks

Bonnetrouge, the other Deh Cho candidate, declined to comment on his opponent's record.

Instead, the candidate expounded on land claims. He suggested the territorial government take a more radical approach toward facilitating a Dehcho Final Agreement.

"When you talk to the First Nations on the ground, especially with the Dehcho, they've always believed that the [territorial government] is just an arm of the federal government," said Bonnetrouge.

He suggested that the N.W.T. either back Indigenous governments in negotiations, or step aside.

Enterprise, N.W.T., has an aging population said Joe Lalonde, a hamlet councillor. He is concerned about a shortage of doctors in the region. (Submitted by Blair Porter)

Nadli, for his part, conceded that the territorial government could give better directions to negotiators.

Responding to criticisms that he hasn't communicated enough, or advocated hard enough, for his constituents, Nadli said he stood up in the legislature and called for repairs to the road to K'atl'odeeche First Nation, that he has done regular radio interviews in South Slavey, and that he has made himself available to community leaders.

Michael Nadli, second from right, is seeking re-election in the Deh Cho riding. Nadli disputed claims that he hasn't communicated enough or advocated hard enough for his constituents. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

'I'm a different person'

To some extent, the two-term MLA is familiar with heavy scrutiny. In 2015, Nadli was sentenced to 45 days in jail for assaulting his spouse . He was released after serving eight days.

Nadli has been open about his conviction and rehabilitation.

"I'm a different person than I was back then," said Nadli. "I have a more personal awareness of who I am and I have to accept my weaknesses."

At the same time, he hopes people will consider his public service career, which has spanned more than two decades and included terms as grand chief of the Dehcho First Nations and as MLA.

"I have a deep sense of justice for Dene, but also at the same time, for minority people and being a voice for people and advocating on their behalf," he said.

"I bring a level of passion to ensuring that people's voices are heard at all levels of government."