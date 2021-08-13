2 women charged with defrauding Fort Smith construction company

Two women are facing numerous charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a construction company in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Dorreen Vogt and Angel Youngman are each facing three charges for allegedly stealing from and defrauding more than $5,000 from Fort Smith Construction in 2019.

According to court documents, Vogt was an employee of the company and allegedly wrote cheques and sent electronic money transfers to "people not on the payroll."

Youngman is facing charges for reportedly accepting those cheques and e-transfers.

It's unknown exactly how much the pair are accused of stealing from the construction company.

No one from Fort Smith Construction was immediately available for comment.

Vogt and Youngman are scheduled to appear in Territorial Court in Fort Smith on September 20.