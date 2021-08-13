Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

2 women charged with defrauding Fort Smith construction company

Two women are facing numerous charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a construction company in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Dorreen Vogt and Angel Youngman are each facing 3 charges including theft over $5,000

Hilary Bird · CBC News ·
Dorreen Vogt and Angel Youngman are each facing three charges for allegedly stealing from and defrauding Fort Smith Construction, where Vogt was an employee. (Walter Strong/CBC)

Two women are facing numerous charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a construction company in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Dorreen Vogt and Angel Youngman are each facing three charges for allegedly stealing from and defrauding more than $5,000 from Fort Smith Construction in 2019. 

According to court documents, Vogt was an employee of the company and allegedly wrote cheques and sent electronic money transfers to "people not on the payroll."

Youngman is facing charges for reportedly accepting those cheques and e-transfers. 

It's unknown exactly how much the pair are accused of stealing from the construction company.

No one from Fort Smith Construction was immediately available for comment.

Vogt and Youngman are scheduled to appear in Territorial Court in Fort Smith on September 20. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Hilary Bird

Reporter

Hilary Bird is a reporter with CBC North in Yellowknife. She has been reporting on Indigenous issues and politics for almost a decade and has won several national and international awards for her work. Hilary can be reached at hilary.bird@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now