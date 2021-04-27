Defence in Hay River murder trial says accused was a reluctant participant

The lawyer for a Hay River, Northwest Territories, man on trial for first degree murder suggested his client was a reluctant accomplice to a murder that had more to do with others' jealousy and drug addiction.

James George Thomas is accused of murdering and robbing 25-year-old Alex Norwegian in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2017.

But in a Yellowknife courtroom on Monday, Thomas' lawyer suggested another man facing the same charges in Norwegian's death who has yet to go on trial is responsible for the killing, a theory that came out during questioning of Thomas' cousin, Tyler Cayen.

Tyler and Thomas and two other relatives, cousins Levi Cayen and Sasha Cayen, were partying at Thomas' house the evening leading up to Norwegian's death.

In court, Tyler said he and Sasha were in the grip of a raging crack cocaine addiction. He said they had been smoking crack daily at Thomas' house for weeks beforehand. Tyler Cayen said earlier that month Thomas' girlfriend had received a large retroactive payment from the federal government and spent $6,000 of it on crack cocaine.

Thomas, who does not use the drug, kept the supply at his house in an effort to reduce his girlfriend's reliance on it, according to Tyler. Tyler said he and Sasha would come by daily to get some of it and drink.

"Except for taking Christmas Day off, you'd been on a binge for a couple of days," suggested defence lawyer John Hale during cross-examination of Tyler.

"I think it was a couple of weeks," responded Tyler.

"And that was crack and alcohol?"

"Yes."

By Boxing Day all of the crack cocaine was gone, said Tyler.

After purchasing some from Norwegian that evening, then getting a bit more later on after pulling his vehicle out of a snowbank, a decision was made to rob him. Earlier in the trial, Tyler said Levi first proposed the idea.

"I would suggest Sasha was eager to set something up," said Hale.

"Yes," said Tyler.

"It's clear that Sasha is on board with this plan, if not driving this plan, to jack Alex Norwegian," said Hale.

Tyler agreed that Sasha called Norwegian to set up a buy, then was texting him for a few hours after that. He said Sasha told the group some of what Norwegian was texting, including his location, in an area known as the portage.

Hale suggested that Thomas did not want to rob Norwegian, but did so at the urging of Sasha.

"Yeah, she was kind of egging him on," said Tyler.

In a plea deal with the prosecutor early last year, Sasha Cayen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a sentence of three years and seven months. Tyler Cayen pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in jail.

Defence says co-accused in jealous rage

According to Tyler, after midnight, Thomas and Levi Cayen left on a snowmobile to rob Norwegian.

Levi, like Thomas, was not interested in crack cocaine. He was drunk, according to Tyler. Hale suggested Levi had another motivation entirely.

"By the time Levi left to go to the portage in the early morning with Jimmy, he was pretty revved up," Hale suggested to Tyler. "And part of the reason he was revved up is he had been told [his girlfriend] had been at the portage with Alex."

"I don't know about that," said Tyler.

"Levi would get emotional when he was talking about [her], he was trying to get in touch with her earlier that evening," said Hale.

"I think she wasn't answering him back," said Tyler. "He tried to call her a couple of times."

"The idea formed in his head that she might be cheating on him," suggested Hale.

"Yeah," responded Tyler.

He agreed that during a tearful confession to police in January 2017 he told police, "I wished Levi didn't take it that far."

Tyler said that when Thomas and Levi returned, Thomas was angry at Levi for the violence of the attack and for locking a gate on the road to where Norwegian had been left unconscious in his car. Tyler agreed that it was Thomas who told Levi to call police to alert them to where they had left Norwegian.

Levi Cayen made the call from a payphone at the Rooster convenience store, reporting to police an intoxicated driver had gone off the road in the area. But Norwegian's body was not found until more than a day later, when a passerby came upon the shocking scene.

The trial continues Tuesday with Sasha Cayen scheduled to testify.