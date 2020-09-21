Defence argues Fort Smith man too intoxicated to commit murder

The fate of a Fort Smith, N.W.T., man rests in the hands of a judge.

Closing arguments were made Thursday in Northwest Territories Supreme Court in the murder trial of Wilfred Abraham. The 56-year-old is accused of second degree murder in the death of Ralph Sifton in Fort Smith just over two years ago.

The prosecution and the defence agreed that the central issue in the trial is what was going through Abraham's mind at the time he attacked Sifton. There is no doubt Abraham killed Sifton. He tried to plead guilty to manslaughter at the beginning of the trial but prosecutors would not accept the plea.

The difference between the two charges is significant. If convicted of second degree murder, Abraham would automatically be sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for at least 10 years. Manslaughter carries no automatic or minimum sentence. The maximum penalty is life.

On Thursday, Abraham's lawyer argued that his client was too intoxicated to form the intent to murder.

"The evidence shows that he was at the upper end of advanced intoxication ... such that there was no foresight of the consequences (of his actions)," said defence lawyer Austin Corbett.

He said witness testimony established that Abraham had been drinking "basically all day" the day of the attack. The manager of a store Abraham stopped into that day described him as being in "a dazed stupor" and said she had to help him pay for snacks he purchased. The manager rated him a 10 on a 1 to 10 scale of intoxication.

Corbett said after Abraham was arrested, police described him as talking to himself in a running, sometimes mumbling, monologue.

In order to prove murder, the prosecutor must show that someone intended to kill or knew that their actions could cause death.

In his closing argument, prosecutor Morgan Fane said it was clear Abraham intended to do it because he told many people just that.

"Mr. Abraham told all who would listen that he knew what the consequences would be, that he wished them, and why they came about," Fane told the judge.

Fane highlighted the testimony of witnesses who said Abraham told them that he had been asleep on a couch earlier that night when Sifton kicked him in the head. Fane said Sifton was intent on avenging the assault, but not so outraged or intoxicated that he did not know what he was doing.

Murder can be reduced to manslaughter in cases where there's such strong provocation that someone loses the ability to control themselves and causes the death of someone as a result.

Fane pointed to a stop Abraham made at the homeless shelter in Fort Smith shortly before the confrontation with Sifton. The manager of the shelter did not describe Abraham as enraged. The manager said he noticed the right side of Abraham's face was swollen. When the manager asked Abraham what had happened, Abraham told him he had been in a fight with Sifton.

Fane said one of the people who called for police to come to stop Abraham's attack on Sifton said she heard Abraham saying he was going to kill him.

N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mahar said he will deliver his verdict on Oct. 15.