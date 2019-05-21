Defence decries mandatory minimum sentence in Yellowknife child luring case

Mandatory minimum sentences are required to deter people from taking advantage of the ease with which children can now be lured and exploited for sex, argued a Yellowknife prosecutor on Monday in N.W.T. Supreme Court.

That ease is due to the popularity of social media and the internet, said Morgan Fane. He was defending the mandatory minimum sentence of one year for child luring in a case involving a former Yellowknife gymnastics coach.

Ricky Lee Sutherland pleaded guilty to luring a girl he coached, who was under the age of 18 at the time. Sutherland admitted he sent photos of himself to her via Snapchat in an attempt to get her to send him explicit photos of herself. He sent the photos in February 2017, while he was at a coaching conference in Toronto. In at least one of the photos, the top of his penis was visible.

Though Snapchat messages only appear briefly on the phones of recipients, the victim captured photos of some of them. The club had earlier warned its employees not to become friends with athletes on social media. Confronted by the club's board of directors on his return, Sutherland admitted he sent the photos, apologized to the girl and was fired.

"This offence is so pernicious and easily conducted that it requires a mandatory minimum," said Fane. "It requires the click of a mouse, rather than going out and doing something more concrete."

Fane pointed out that the offence of child luring was added to the criminal code in 2002, before the explosion in popularity of social media and sites such as YouTube. At that time there was no mandatory minimum and the maximum sentence was five years. Before the mandatory minimum was introduced in 2012, the maximum sentence was increased to 10 years. Now it's 14 years.

Fane said the crown will be seeking an 18-month jail sentence for Sutherland.

Sutherland's lawyer, Stephanie Whitecloud-Brass, said one year amounted to the "cruel and unusual" punishment prohibited by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. She said her 50-year-old client did not exhibit the kind of predatory behaviour described in some of the cases the lawyers put before the judge.

"There's no evidence that Mr. Sutherland falls into this category or is a danger to society," Whitecloud-Brass said. "He's simply a man who made a mistake."

Sutherland now lives in Ontario. Whitecloud-Brass said his biggest concern is his family. He is the only wage-earner and he is concerned they will suffer if he is sentenced to a long jail sentence.

"He did apologize and he is very remorseful and he wishes nothing but the best for [the victim] going forward."

Whitecloud-Brass said a sentence of three to nine months in jail would be more appropriate for Sutherland.

In a victim impact statement the girl said Sutherland taught her to believe in herself and his betrayal has left her unable to trust others. She said she is still taking counselling to deal with the psychological aftermath of the experience.

Chief Justice Louise Charbonneau said she will give her decision on the challenge Friday. At the conclusion of the hearing, Whitecloud-Brass surprised the court by saying her client wished to be taken into custody immediately pending the outcome of his sentencing. Sutherland has been out on bail since his arrest.