RCMP seek witnesses to December apartment flooding in Inuvik

Police in Inuvik, N.W.T., are appealing for the public's help in identifying the individuals who shut off gas to an apartment building last December and caused "extensive damage" in the process.

According to a release on the "alleged mischief incident" from the RCMP, on the morning of Dec. 21, police came across "a large volume of water" coming from an apartment building … [and] flooding the road and sidewalk."

A water pipe in an unidentified building on Inuvik's Mackenzie Road had frozen and burst, the release says. The building's owner later told police the gas line providing heat had been shut off sometime between Dec. 19 and 20.

A release from the RCMP says the police force has been looking into the incident since then and "the investigation has reached the stage of Inuvik RCMP requesting public assistance."

The "contents of surveillance cameras in the area" produced "no leads or suspects," the release says.

The release asks anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Mackenzie Road and Kingmingya Road, between Dec. 19 and 20, to contact Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.