Person found dead outside in downtown Yellowknife: RCMP

A person was found dead outside on 52nd Street in Yellowknife on Friday afternoon, RCMP say.

Matt Halstead, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said the investigation is in its early stages but no foul play is suspected. He did not provide further details about the individual's identity.

The incident was first reported by Cabin Radio.

Halstead said given the frigid weather, there's a possibility the person died from the cold. Temperatures in Yellowknife were around -38 C on Friday afternoon. But, Halstead said, the coroner is ultimately responsible for determining the cause of death.

CBC News has reached out to the N.W.T.'s Coroner Service for more information.