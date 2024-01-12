Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Person found dead outside in downtown Yellowknife: RCMP

RCMP in Yellowknife say a person was found dead outside on 52nd Street on Friday afternoon. 

Police say no foul play is suspected but the investigation is in early stages

CBC News ·
Mist rising in a downtown street during the winter.
A view of downtown Yellowknife on Thursday. A person was found dead a few blocks from this location on Friday afternoon, according to RCMP. (Julie Plourde/Radio-Canada)

A person was found dead outside on 52nd Street in Yellowknife on Friday afternoon, RCMP say.  

Matt Halstead, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said the investigation is in its early stages but no foul play is suspected. He did not provide further details about the individual's identity.

The incident was first reported by Cabin Radio. 

Halstead said given the frigid weather, there's a possibility the person died from the cold. Temperatures in Yellowknife were around -38 C on Friday afternoon. But, Halstead said, the coroner is ultimately responsible for determining the cause of death. 

CBC News has reached out to the N.W.T.'s Coroner Service for more information.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now