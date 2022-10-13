Yellowknife 'death cafe' shows death and grief don't need to be lonely journeys, say organizers

Two Yellowknife women are working to create a space where people can come together to discuss death, dying and grieving.

Called "death cafes," the first of these social events began Oct. 5 and more are planned, organizers Cailey Mercredi and Andrea Patenaude told CBC's The Trailbreaker Thursday morning. The initial event got a surge of interest, though Mercredi and Patenaude decided to keep the first gathering small, to about 10 people.

"A really deep topic that we very quickly got into was grief — various types of grief and how it's a really lonely place to be," said Mercredi of the first cafe.

"For a lot of the people who had attended, it was their first time realizing there's a larger community of support and people who have sort of walked that pathway together."

Mercredi is a death doula, while Patenaude is in training to become one. It's a job that range from helping families to plan funerals to helping someone come to terms with death.

"We tend to think of death as being a medical process, but there are gaps there, so a death doula tries to step in and work with the family on basically whatever they're looking for," Patenaude said.

For Patenaude, the path to coming to terms with her own mortality began when she was a child. She remembers reading a picture book where a little boy's dog had died, and realizing that death happens to everyone.

"It was a big deal for me — it was a huge realization. But that terror eventually transitioned into curiosity," she said.

Later, when her father died in hospital, she says she thought about how his death could have been better.

"It was a meaning-making thing … that came out of that grief process for me," she said.

Mercredi said her work involves being a grief companion — sitting with people to help them honour and deal with their grief.

"I have always had a little bit of a curiosity in the darker spaces that people aren't really comfortable in sitting, and that was always a bit of a lonely interest for me," she said.

"I think building a community by the people that I work with or the people that seek me out for their support and whatever that looks like for them, is just reinforcing that it doesn't need to be a lonely place."

She said the next Death Cafe is scheduled for Nov. 24, and the two hope to hold them once a month.

The cafes are free for participants.