RCMP investigating suspicious death in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.

A suspicious death was reported to Behchokǫ̀ RCMP early Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.

People in the community of about 2,000 can expect to see an increased police presence as the N.W.T.'s Major Crime Unit and other support units investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

People with information about what happened are asked to contact Behchokǫ̀ RCMP at 392-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).