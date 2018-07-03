More than 50 dead walleye found onshore at N.W.T. campground

There's something fishy going on at the North Arm Campground near Behchoko.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking into more than 50 dead walleye washed ashore at the camp. The fish were found on June 21 and 22, and they were at different stages of decomposition.

The department said it doesn't look like the fish died because of fishing activities.

The Department of Oceans and Fisheries found more than 50 dead walleye on the shore of the North Arm Campground, near Behchoko, N.W.T. (Department of Oceans and Fisheries)

Luke Grosco wants to know what's going on. He said he has seen dead fish on that shoreline three times over the summer.

"It's the first time I've ever seen it. I've been going out there all my life," said Grosco, 41. "I would like to know what's going on. Everybody else would. There's a lot of people who use that park."

He said his kids didn't want to go swimming because of the dead fish.

The walleye are decomposing on the shoreline as well. Grosco said he saw an eagle start to pick at some of the fish, and he's worried that as they decompose further, the smell will attract bears.

"I [saw] a little child probably about seven years old, picking up the dead fish and throwing it on the shoreline," said Grosco.

Ten of the fish are being sent to the Manitoba Provincial Veterinary Diagnostic Services Laboratory to determine the cause of death, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.