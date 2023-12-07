Northerners gather for Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

People gathered in cities across the North on Wednesday to mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

Vigils were held in Whitehorse, Yellowknife and Iqaluit to remember the 14 women who were killed in a mass shooting at Montreal's École Polytechnique 34 years ago, on Dec. 6, 1989.

"We want to pause and acknowledge not only their deaths, but the women still dying today, once every three days, by an intimate partner," said Sofia Ashley of the Victoria Faulkner Women's Centre, at the Whitehorse vigil. More than 100 people attended that event.

Ashley said gender-based violence is "worse than ever," and was exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Our systems are really struggling to address it. But it's days like today, grieving together, gathering together, that we can find hope in creating change."

Amy McClintock, who works as an engineer in Whitehorse and attended Wednesday's vigil, said that as a parent with a daughter, she feels compelled to advocate for equity.

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey

"I am hopeful that we are raising the next generation differently. I see it in the daycares and schools with books on the shelves, teaching acceptance for all people," McClintock said.

Amy McClintock, a Whitehorse engineer, speaks at the Whitehorse vigil on Wednesday. (Rafsan Faruque Jugol/CBC)

In Iqaluit, a group of people marched from the Four Corners to Nunavut Arctic College to show their support. A moment of silence was held and roses were laid to honour all victims of gender-based violence.

"People really do have to come together and raise their voices," said Cate Macleod, executive director of the Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council.

"We need as many advocates for putting an end to this as possible."

A vigil was also held Wednesday in Yellowknife, in the Great Hall of the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly.