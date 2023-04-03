N.W.T. pilots new program that lets residents operate day homes in public housing

Residents who live in public housing in nine N.W.T. communities can now run day homes, if they apply successfully for a new government program.

The two-year pilot project, a joint effort between Housing NWT and the Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE), is part of the territory's ongoing push to open 300 new child-care spaces by 2025-26.

It amends rules that previously barred any trade or business in government-subsidized rental units.

So far, it's been met with cautious optimism from child-care advocates and community leaders alike.

"I think it's a positive step," Patricia Davison, chair of the N.W.T. Early Childhood Association, told CBC News. "I mean…the more creative solutions we can come up with, the better.

"I think there's some people out there who are going to be excited to try this. Hopefully, the pilot is a success, then we'll see more expansion of that program into other communities and more family day homes."

Patricia Davison is the chair of the N.W.T. Early Childhood Association. (Submitted by Patricia Davison)

The communities selected to participate are all without child-care programs or market housing options at the moment: Fort McPherson, Colville Lake, Fort Liard, Wrigley, Sambaa K'e, Nahanni Butte, Jean Marie River, Łutsel K'e and Dettah.

In a news release last week, ECE said the approval process involves an inspection of the applicant's public housing unit to ensure it is safe and suitable for the task.

The news release also states that any income generated from the day home could impact how Housing NWT calculates the operator's rent.

'Something that will benefit the whole community'

George Nerysoo, the band manager for the Teetl'it Gwich'in Band Council in Fort McPherson, said the absence of child care in his community has long been an obstacle for residents.

"The two biggest challenges we have is trying to get [people] back into the workforce, or going back to school, because they can't find child care," Nerysoo explained. "So, there is a big concern."

It's a similar situation in the Yellowknives Dene community of Dettah, where Chief Edward Sangris said there's been no formal child care options for years.

Chief Edward Sangris, the Yellowknives Dene First Nation chief for Dettah, said there's been no formal child-care options in Dettah for years. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

Parents often must try their luck in Ndilǫ or Yellowknife, instead — but even then, open spots are few and far between. As such, Sangris said people often must rely on family members to provide care.

"It's really a struggle for people to have good [child care] so that they don't have to worry about their kids when they're at work," he said.

Dettah council is now looking into starting a daycare of its own, Sangris said, with the hope of opening one within the next two years.

He added that day homes opened under the new pilot program could also be an important "start" to addressing the problem.

Likewise, Nerysoo said the pilot has a lot of promise in Fort McPherson, and he encouraged people to stop by the band office if they need help with the application process.

"I'd like to see a lot of the community members get involved with this," he said. "It'll be something that will benefit the whole community."

Funds needed to ensure sustainability

According to Davison, day homes are typically the more viable child-care solution in smaller communities.

They don't require extra or new infrastructure, for instance, and are better suited to meet the needs of a small population base.

"The only challenge [with the program] I can see is ensuring that there's funding for the operators of those family day homes to have sustainable programs," Davison said.

"The early childhood sector is quite fragile in the N.W.T. right now, with all the changes and rollouts and new policies moving forward. If you have a family day home … and it's costing you more to operate it than what you can bring in, then [it's] not going to last.

"So hopefully, there'll be the funds to go with that."

In a new policy outlining the pilot program, ECE and Housing NWT state that those approved to operate a day home in their public housing unit are eligible for up to $10,000 in start-up cash.