Phone calls between RCMP negotiator, man accused in Iqaluit standoff played during trial

Recorded calls between an RCMP negotiator and a man on trial for his involvement in a police standoff in Iqaluit in 2018 painted a picture of a birthday party gone wrong.

The recorded calls were played by Crown prosecutor Gregory Lyndon for the court on Thursday, the second day of Jerry Issuqangituq's trial.

Issuqangituq has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of discharging a firearm with intent, one count of reckless discharging of a firearm, and one count of careless use of a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

In an agreed statement of facts, the recordings were admitted to the court to indicate Issuqangituq's state of mind the night of the standoff on Dec. 22, 2018.

The agreed statement of facts says that night was Issuqangituq's birthday. He was celebrating at his family home with his family and friends. He was 25 years old at the time.

It says his father was the one who called the RCMP requesting assistance because his son was intoxicated and was holding two knives and "trying to slash everybody."

Phone calls with negotiator over 3 hours

The situation escalated into a standoff with Issuqangituq inside the house and police outside.

Over the three hours in which the situation unfolded, the phone calls with the negotiator took place.

In the calls, Issuqangituq says he was very intoxicated and wanted to hurt himself.

"I'm going to keep doing this [standoff] until I die," said Issuqangituq on the call.

The recordings altogether last six minutes and 56 seconds, according to the agreed statement of facts.

The standoff ended after Issuqangituq was shot by an RCMP officer. He was medevaced to an Ottawa hospital for treatment.

An RCMP vehicle seen in the 500-block area of Iqaluit after a standoff in December 2018. In an agreed statement of facts, the night of the incident was Issuqangituq's birthday. (Michael Salomonie/CBC)

Omar Pasalic, an Iqaluit city bylaw officer at the time, was brought forward as a witness Thursday. He says when he arrived at the scene he was unaware there was a shooter until he heard the shots go off.

"I was afraid for my life," Pasalic told the court.

Insp. Denis Lambe with the Iqaluit RCMP was also brought forward as a Crown witness.

The trial is being heard by Justice Susan Cooper and Issuqangituq is represented by defence lawyer Andre Landry.

Two more Crown witnesses will be brought forward on the third day of trial Friday.