Visitors to Dawson City, Yukon, concerned over recent smoky conditions

The Yukon is known to have some of the best landscapes in the country.

Unfortunately, many people who travelled to Dawson City recently didn't get to see them much.

That's because much of the Klondike Valley is currently under a blanket of thick smoke.

One of those people is first-time visitor Bonita Tacosik from Kansas City, Missouri.

"It's smoky," she told CBC News. "You can smell it in your room, and when you walk outside."

She said that just about everyone in her tour group is feeling the effects of the smoke.

"All of us in our group have had like, head congestion, and cough," she said. "Sinus issues that we haven't had in other places."

Tacosik said she wasn't going to let the air quality stop her from seeing the sites around town, however she said some people opted to stay in their rooms until the group moves on to Whitehorse the following day.

First-time visitor Bonita Tacosik (right) from Kansas City, Missouri, said just about everyone in her tour group felt the effects of the heavy smoke on Tuesday. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Earlier this month Environment Canada issued a special air quality advisory for the central and northern part of the territory.

"Yukon has almost 140 active wildfires," said Andy Delli Pizzi, a medical officer of health with the Yukon Government. "Central and northern Yukon are really experiencing the plume of smoke from local [fires] and also from the wildfires on the continent."

Delli Pizzi said that the advisory will most likely remain in place for the next few days.

He recommended that if people start feeling headaches, shortness of breath, or other symptoms that they should find a place with clean air, or if symptoms continue or worsen to visit a local health centre.

"We know that wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of solid particles," he explained. "It's all the combustion products of the wildfire so everyone when they're exposed to wildfire smoke ... when it gets to high enough levels will experience irritation to their eyes, and nose, and throat."

He went on to say people can experience coughing as well, but shortness of breath is a "danger sign."

Delli Pizzi shared a simple way to visually gauge if the air quality is safe enough to be in.

"If you're seeing 35 kilometres or more that's really good air quality and enjoy all of your usual activities," he said.

"If you're only seeing you know, eight to 35 kilometres, then that's moderate air quality. For instance consider reducing your outdoor activity if you experience symptoms. But as it gets to less than three and a half kilometres that's unhealthy air."

Jan Kubacka (left) and Betty Rücklová are from the Czech Republic and visiting Dawson City for the first time. Kubacka said he wasn't expecting it to be so thick but won't let it stop him for checking out the sites. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Betty Rücklová and Jan Kubacka are from the Czech Republic and visiting Dawson City for the first time.

When asked about the smoke, Kubacka said he wasn't expecting it to be so thick.

"It was noticeable," he said. "So we went online checking on the news how it is but it seems there's no risk for people but of course it's quite bothering for people. I can say that."

Rücklová said the smoke was "rather unpleasant."

And added, "You can already smell it in the air but the smoke's not that thick to really bother in terms of like breathing issues ... but were it to continue I'm sure people with some health concerns would be worried."

They both said they'd enjoy the town regardless of the smoke or not, and that it would all be a part of their experience in the Klondike.

