'Impending sense of doom' in Dawson City over property line surprises

Planned water and sewer upgrades are on hold in Dawson City, Yukon, after residents of Craig Street raised concerns about the surprise excavation of what they believe are their front yards.

The issue stems in part from long-standing differences between official, but old, property surveys and the reality on the ground.

Municipal and territorial governments are trying to find a solution.

Ben Shore runs a bed and breakfast on Craig Street, which offers visitors one of their first glimpses of Dawson as they drive into town.

"We have a bunch of very large old-growth trees, many of which are over 50 feet [15 metres] tall," he said.

Shore said knew there would be much-needed infrastructure work there this summer, and was engaged in the consultation process.

But he and his neighbours weren't prepared for the surprise they got Thursday morning, when they noticed the construction zone had expanded to include the front three metres of what they had long considered to be their front yards, enveloping at least 56 trees and shrubs.

'An impending sense of doom'

"The contractor was just casually milling about our properties making mention of having to destroy an entire block of trees," he said.

It was the first time any of the homeowners had heard of that plan, Shore said. He felt an "impending sense of doom."

They tried to reach anyone who was in charge of the project, but it was difficult.

Residents are voicing concerns after learning that over fifty old growth trees and shrubs may be uprooted for sewer and water upgrades on Craig Street in Dawson City, Yukon. (Submitted by Ben Shore)

Both the Yukon Government and the city are involved in the project. Eventually, a conference call between engineers and the other parties was arranged.

"It was clear that no one had plans for this. No one knew how to resolve it," Shore said. "It was just a frantic atmosphere."

Shore and other residents pushed for the project to be put on hold and redesigned to save the trees. He also wants any excavation work to be filled in, and for the construction fencing that is currently blocking properties and businesses to be taken down until they reach a solution.

"These are beautiful trees. They're part of my property value, they're a boon to my business."

Shore says it's a matter of moving the sewer main eight feet toward the middle of the road.

Officials say they're operating within the municipal right of way.

Shore said unresolved property boundaries are a well-known and "chronic" issue in Dawson.

He said there are no survey pins on his block, and he only learned last week that not only did his front yard technically encroach on the right of way, but the town's alley encroaches three metres into the backyard.

Shore says none of this was discussed during the consultation phase, and the project's application to Yukon's Environmental and Socio-Economic Board (YESAB) doesn't mention tearing up vegetation to this extent.

He wants the government to take responsibility for that, and he wants the city of Dawson to make efforts to sort out its property markers, especially in areas it knows will have large infrastructure projects.

'Man, Dawson is complicated'

John Streicker, Yukon government community services minister, confirmed the project has been paused.

"Man, Dawson is complicated," he said. "With its infrastructure in the ground, with its property lines, with everything. Mr. Shore's correct that it's a complicated situation."

He says this particular part of the project involves two water mains and is more difficult, but those involved are working hard to find a solution.

To avoid unnecessary work they're not going to fill in any of the excavated holes until they have settled on a way forward.

Community Services Minister John Streicker confirmed the water and sewer upgrade project has been paused. (CBC)

Streicker said he's been in close contact with those living on the street. He's also asked for a review of the government's application to YESAB for the project.

"Regardless of whether YESAB is correct or not, we'll get it right. There's still going to be concern by residents along that block and I hear them," he said.

"We'll do our best to try and find a solution that works as well as it can while still getting them a new sewer line."

Streicker said the government's number one goal is to not disturb any trees, but he warns residents that this kind of utility work frequently requires replacing trees and vegetation.