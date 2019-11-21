Dawson planning commission vice-chair quits, citing similarities to Peel Watershed fight

The vice-chair of the Dawson Regional Planning Commission has resigned, saying the government is prioritizing the mining industry over the environment.



In his September resignation letter, commission vice-chair Art Webster said the government refused to consider a ban on mineral staking before the commission's draft land use plan was finished.

Webster said the government's refusal to institute a moratorium on mineral staking undermines the commission's work.

"I was eager to start a regional planning process that would not be adversely affected by the speculative staking of mining claims," he wrote.

Webster wrote that the commission wanted to protect the northern part of the Dawson region, however the government approved mining exploration in the area without consultation.

A significant majority of Yukon people want specific areas of our territory free of industrial activity. - Art Webster

"Sadly, as a result of recent events, my initial optimism has waned," wrote Webster in his resignation letter.

He said that a letter from the commission in February argued that the government should pause land staking before beginning a land use planning exercise.

He says the commission asked for a meeting between all parties, but the government declined to participate.

In his letter, Webster says he is "disappointed that YG has not learned a valuable lesson from the Peel regional plan: a significant majority of Yukon people want specific areas of our territory free of industrial activity and accompanying road infrastructure. They want development prohibited and wilderness protected."

'Heading the same direction as the Peel': NDP

The commission was established to form a plan for the use and management of land, water, and resources in the Dawson area.



In the legislative assembly Monday, NDP MLA Liz Hanson said the Liberals are making the same mistake as the previous Yukon Party government did with the Peel Watershed when it tried to substitute its own plan for one recommended by the planning commission.

The matter ended up in the Supreme Court of Canada after years of legal wrangling. The court ruled against the Yukon government and in favour of First Nations and conservationists.



"It pains me greatly to watch this one heading the same direction as the Peel did," said Hanson during question period.

Energy, Mines and Resources Minister Ranj Pillai said staking land doesn't mean the land will be developed, as the work will still require regulatory approval. He said the land use plan will have to balance competing interests, including areas with cultural importance to the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in.

"You have traditional areas of hunting and trapping ... and on top of that you have areas of mineralization that's some of the most valuable mineralization in the entire country and it's all in the same place," said Pillai.

In 2018, the Klondike Placer Miners Association said the government rushed the process for nominating members to the Dawson commission.

Pillai said the commission's work will continue. He said the government has asked the commission to suggest a replacement for Webster.