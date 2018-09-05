Spill which left 'no significant impact' costs Dawson City miner $4,500

A Dawson City, Yukon, placer miner was fined $4,500 on Tuesday for failing to contain an oil spill, even though the prosecutor agreed the spill had "no significant impact" on the environment.

Campbell Arkinstall's placer claim is south of Dawson City in Grand Forks. The self-employed miner was facing eight charges under Yukon's Placer Mining Act.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Yukon Territorial Court to three counts. The other five charges were stayed.

The fine is on the low end of the scale. The court heard that charges under the Placer Mining Act would have permitted a maximum fine of $300,000 or even six months' jail time.

An agreed statement of facts filed in court says that in August 2017, Arkinstall's placer claim was inspected by Environment Yukon.

An environmental officer there noted an old bulldozer was leaking oil, which Arkinstall had attempted to collect using 20-litre buckets and cardboard.

The system had failed as the buckets filled with rainwater. The court heard that oil spilled out from the buckets onto the ground in an area covering about 26 square metres.

Arkinstall was given a month to clean up the spill, and he failed to meet the deadline.

However, another inspection in May 2018 confirmed that he'd cleaned up the oil.

'No significant impact'

Crown attorney Megan Seiling acknowledged the spill made "no significant impact to the land or the environment."

She further acknowledged the Arkinstall's mining claim is in an industrial zone which is "not a pristine area," and has been heavily mined in the past.

However, she argued that it was important for the court to send a message of deterrence.

Defence attorney Peter Sandiford acknowledged "the real issue is Arkinstall's failure to work with inspectors," and respect the initial Environmental Protection Order.

Crown and defence lawyers issued a joint recommendation on sentencing, which the court accepted.

Court waives additional fee

Arkinstall was described in court as elderly and self-employed, owning a handful of claims around Dawson City.

Justice of the Peace Sharman Morrison agreed to waive a 15 per cent fee which would have added $675 to the fine.

Morrison acknowledged the miner had tried to prevent the spill albeit not effectively.

"It appears Mr. Arkinstall tried to prevent this spill in the first place, though his system wasn't a good one," she said.

The defence agreed with this assessment.

"It wasn't a disregard for the environment, it's just that the bucket system didn't work," said Sandiford. "Mr. Arkinstall deeply regrets this action."

Arkinstall will have 60 days to pay the $4,500 fine.

