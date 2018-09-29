New Dawson City hardware store will incorporate some of the past

An iconic Dawson City building has been torn down — but parts of it will live on.

Store owner Susan Herrmann, left, and employee Karen McIntyre in 1994. (Submitted by Susan Herrmann)

Although it wasn't officially a "historic" building, Dawson City's hardware store — or parts of it, anyway — had been around longer than anyone in town. Unfortunately, its time had come.

Owner Susan Herrmann, who has worked at the store on Second Avenue for 29 years, says they tried to do repairs this year, and realized the building was beyond saving. She says contractors tried to level the building.

"They just came out and said there's no way that they could do it. It was just sinking into the ground and the walls were crooked and the floor was giving out."

However, not all of the building will be lost. Herrmann says that the new Dawson Hardware building, planned for the spring, will include some features from the original building.

Circa 1903

​Herrmann says the old building's facade dates back to 1903, according to photos. She says it was an antique store before becoming the hardware store.

Herrmann says she used to wear snow pants to work in the winter.

"When we tore it down, I understand why [it was so cold] now," she says. "There was absolutely no insulation in the floor, there was nothing in the walls, just plywood! I know now why I was standing there freezing."

Shane Biggs and Tina Green check out demolition work. (Submitted by Susan Herrmann)

Dawson Hardware is still operating out of adjacent buildings, and Herrmann says the new building will be bigger than the previous store, allowing for more inventory.

"It's going to allow us to expand in a lot of the products that we carry right now," she says.

There should be some familiarity for customers coming in. The old facade will go back on the front and parts of the old floor have been saved.

"Hopefully we are going to have some of the past coming with us with this new building," says Herrmann.

With files from Meagan Deuling, Dave White