In this election in Dawson City, Yukon, none of the candidates are barking up the wrong tree

Yukoners have important political dates to mark on their calendar this month.

In just over a week, residents will vote for a new member of Parliament in the federal election, before going to the polls to cast a ballot for mayors and councillors across the territory.

But for voters in Dawson City, the stakes are even higher — and the fur is sure to fly — thanks to the Dawson City Dog Council elections set for Oct. 21. It's a creative fundraising idea for the local humane society, and people can nominate their dog, someone else's dog or a non-canine here by Oct. 1.

Submissions for the four councillor positions require a minimum $5 donation to Humane Society Dawson, while a minimum $10 donation is needed for submissions for mayor.

So far, 18 furry candidates have put their names on the ballot — taking various stances on topics affecting dogs in the territory, from mandatory naps to more "ball."

Take a look at all of the furry friends in the running this year:

Elaine Corden, who is running the animal election, said she decided to go ahead with it after toying with the idea of running for the local human elections herself before health issues got in the way.

"My partner, Evan, said to me there should be a parallel dog council — and he should know better by now than to mention goofy ideas around me because I'll carry them out," she said.

The election is supposed to be for dogs, but cats and even an alpaca are all vying for the chance to represent their city.

Corden had originally said cats were not allowed to run because they're more like dictators, but the decision was vetoed by cat people, who spoke out against it.

"There was a point where people of my gender or people like me were not allowed to vote. So who am I to limit who wants to participate in democracy?"

Winston, a proud 'mutt' originally from Old Crow, has been a good boy in the Klondike since 2017. If elected to council, Winston will ensure that every store keeps treats behind the counter and institute a mandatory daily nap for all citizens of Dawson City. (Submitted by Elaine Corden)

People can email proof of donation with a photo of their pet nominee to YukonSocialMedia@gmail.com.

Dogs don't need to reside in Dawson or the Yukon to run for office, but those outside the Klondike region must pay an additional $500 upon election in order to sit — and stay — on council.