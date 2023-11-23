Dawson City business returning treatment for multiple sclerosis after hospital cancels local option

Dawson City, Yukon residents who live with multiple sclerosis (MS) and other chronic illnesses will soon be able to receive their intravenous infusion treatments in town once again.

This comes two months after the Yukon Hospital Corporation (YHC) notified patients in Dawson that their treatment would no longer be available through the Dawson hospital. YHC said patients would have to travel to Whitehorse for future treatments.

That's what prompted the Yukon Spa to find a local alternative for residents.

Lee Manning is the co-owner of Yukon Spaces — the company that owns and operates the spa.

"We exist to solve problems within Dawson," Manning said. "We have the skills with the team to help with this particular issue."

Lee Manning co-owns Yukon Spaces, which owns and operates the Yukon Spa in Dawson City, Yukon. (Lee Manning)

Yukon Spa will begin offering the treatment in the coming weeks. That's great news for resident Sue Lancaster.

Lancaster lives with MS. She says that she recently travelled to Whitehorse for her routine infusion but that travelling took a toll on her health and required much more planning.

When she would get her treatments in Dawson, Lancaster said she would only be away from work for up to a day and a half. Travelling to Whitehorse, she has to take four days off work, sometimes four and a half days.

"Because my treatment was on a Wednesday," she explained. "There's no flights on Tuesday so I had to fly on the Monday."

She said her appointment ended late Wednesday so she had to wait until the following day to fly home. She said that travel aggravated her body pains.

Lancaster said having a local business taking on this service is incredible.

"I think there's going to be a lot of very happy people like myself that have chronic illnesses that can actually get it done here now," she said.

Dawson City resident Sue Lancaster lives with multiple sclerosis. She says the incoming option to be treated in Dawson City is welcome news. (Sue Lancaster)

Manning also said clients who access their treatment through Yukon Spa will not have to pay out of pocket. That's also welcome news for Lancaster whose treatment could cost anywhere up to $3,000 – $4,000 a month.

He hopes this will encourage people from surrounding communities like Old Crow, Mayo, and as far as the Northwest Territories to eventually access the service.

"There's an amazing culture here of people coming together," Manning said. "When people are in need and crisis, people group together. People get things done."