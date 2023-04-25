Proposed tent city in Dawson City, Yukon, aims to offer 'glamping' experience for seasonal workers

Every summer, people from all over Canada and the world come to Dawson City, Yukon.

Some come to catch a glimpse of what the Klondike Gold Rush might have been like, while others come to take a break from the hustle of city life. Still others come to work.

And according to the Klondike Visitors Association (KVA), there are plenty of jobs but nowhere for seasonal workers to live.

That is why the KVA is proposing to build a "tent city" within the historic town site.

"It's sort of a 'glamping' situation," said Ricky Mawunganidze, executive director of the KVA.

The organization is looking to construct 20 wall tents, some washrooms, and a cook shack.

"We've got a wash house that we're looking to set up and connect to the main sewer line," Mawunganidze told CBC News. "This would have four showers, four single-access toilets. An accessible shower, and washroom."

"Really what we're trying to do is take away all of the challenges that have existed with tent cities in the past and really provide something that is authentic, that is rustic, that is appealing to employees but also accessible to employers."

Once the tents are up, local employers can rent them for their staff.

The proposed project doesn't come without challenges, such as finding a suitable piece of land within the downtown area, and finding available tradespeople to take on the work, said Mawunganidze.

He's looking for funding support from the Yukon Government and plans further discussions with the City of Dawson and community partners. His hope is to have the tent city open for business by July.

"What's important is getting this done," he said. "So that when we're getting into this season, and the next season, you know we have an operation that's already functional, that's already there and that's been tested."

Looking for an experience

Alex MacNeil is travelling from Nova Scotia to work at the Triple J Hotel this summer.

He said he first came to work in Dawson City in 2016. At that time he decided he would spend the summer living in a tent just outside of town.

Alex MacNeil is travelling from Nova Scotia to Dawson City for work this summer. He said he thinks the proposed tent city would be a great experience for those seeking employment and adventure. (Submitted by Alex MacNeil)

"It was a lot of fun," he said.

MacNeil said there are two main things for people to keep in mind when spending a summer in a tent in the land of the midnight sun.

"Dawson in the summer, there's going to be very little in the way of night time — so, making sure you have a sleeping mask is like, number-one priority," MacNeil said.

"The other thing is making sure you have access to washing facilities."

MacNeil said the proposed tent city is a great idea. He said it's a unique way to offer an experience to people who are looking for adventure.

"The kind of person who's attracted to going to Dawson is looking for more than money, they're looking for an experience. And I think there will be an even better one if they follow through with this plan."

Dawson City mayor Bill Kendrick says there are still a few hoops the project has to jump through before it becomes a reality. (Sarah Xenos/CBC)

Dawson City Mayor Bill Kendrick also thinks the tent city proposal is an interesting one, but says there are still a few hoops the project has to jump through before becoming a reality.

"I think time is of the essence," Kendrick said. "We were informed that according to the municipal zoning rules and whatnot, our planning department will be indicating there'll be some challenges and there might be some decision points that have to come to council."

Kendrick said a council meeting is scheduled later this month where the KVA has expressed interest in attending. He said it will be an opportunity to review a detailed proposal, and to discuss the city's role in the project moving forward.

"Council will need to become familiar with the proposal," he said. "Where some of those challenges are, and be prepared to make a decision."