First day of school in Dawson City, Yukon, delayed due to construction projects

Students at Robert Service School in Dawson City, Yukon, had an unexpected delay to their school year Thursday as water and sewer repairs forced the postponement of the first day of school.

At noon on Wednesday, the school posted a notice to families on its Facebook page announcing the beginning of the school year would be pushed back to Monday for students there.

Marilyn Marquis-Forster, the superintendent for Yukon Education, said it wasn't possible to open the school while water and sewer services are unavailable.

"We were hoping and hoping that things would be able to be brought together," Marquis-Forster said Thursday.

"However, by yesterday morning, we realized we probably couldn't do that."

She added that while she's confident school will start Monday, she has "both hands with fingers crossed that we don't have to have any more surprises in Dawson City — we're really excited to welcome our students back."

Marquis-Forster said the decision to postpone the start date came after school staff and contractors flagged to administrators that there was no way they'd be ready to open. The news went up the chain at the Department of Education and to the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation before the final decision was made.

While she hasn't received any feedback herself from parents about the short notice, she said she suspects people were understanding.

No reduction in learning time

Marquis-Forster said the delayed start won't mean fewer instructional days for students.

The details of how they'll make up those two days still have to be ironed out, but she said extra days can be added to the calendar with approval from the minister of Education.

"We would look to the local school community and partners to give us their best advice as to what would work for them," she said.

At this point in time, Marquis-Forster said all other schools in her jurisdiction are set to open as scheduled.