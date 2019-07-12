'Stop that tune': Dawson City radio fundraiser creates friendly rivalries

A small community radio station in Yukon has come upon a unique method of raising money that makes for a town-wide game of musical one-upsmanship.

CFYT radio in Dawson City, Yukon, relies on Radiothon — a day-long event featuring marathon programming, door prizes and, of course, hot dogs. This year the station raised about $5,500, which is roughly a third of its annual operating budget.

"It's really fun when people drive by," said Peter Menzies, CFYT's volunteer treasurer. "They stop, they throw $20 out the window and say 'play this tune' or 'stop that tune.'"

Here's how it works: Perhaps you like Rush. You call up the volunteer DJ and request your favourite Rush song. In exchange for a pledge, the DJ obliges.

But perhaps another listener despises Rush. They can call up the station and — for another donation — get the song to stop.

"Everyone knows that fiddle music is the most important music in Canada," Menzies, a fiddler himself, joked. "It's amazing how many people will pay not to hear fiddle music."

Menzies said one Dawson City businessman even buys up an entire block of time during Radiothon to devote exclusively to the music of 70s English punk band the Sex Pistols.

"They'll phone in or they'll walk in," he said. "It's great fun."

The station is in a good place financially, Menzies said.

Two years ago a local airline sponsored some badly-needed renovations to CFYT's shed-sized studio in downtown Dawson. The station also acquired some new software and a console, and has a large complement of volunteer DJs, Menzies said.

"We even have a volunteer custodian now," he said.

"The guy had talent and he offered to help out and he'll be doing some podcasting later in the year. But he thought the first thing [he] could do is just help keep the place clean."