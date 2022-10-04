Dawson City is closer to getting its new recreation centre

Dawson City is one step closer to getting its long-awaited new recreation centre. Plans for the new centre have moved into the preliminary design stage.

Dawson City mayor Bill Kendrick said it's been a slow process, but it is moving forward.

"There's been some completion of functional space programs and new designs that are being worked on that are going to be presented to city council sometime this month," Kendrick told CBC.

The new facility will cost upwards of $60 million and will most likely be located at the intersection of the Dome Road and the North Klondike Highway, just outside of the downtown core.

Dawson City mayor Bill Kendrick. 'I think a lot of people in this town would like to see an indoor walking or running track of some sort. What's been communicated to us by the Yukon government is that the envelope of those amenities are sort of what they're committed to funding for us.' (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

"It's got a lot of things going for it," Kendrick said of the proposed location. "It's the location the rec centre could go within the next five years. As ideal as it would have been to have a downtown location, it's very problematic at this time."

Once construction of the new building is complete, it will offer amenities such as a skating rink, curling rink, gymnasium, indoor playground, concession and office space.

Kendrick said it's very similar to what the town currently has, but the difference is there'll be room to expand as the community grows.

"We're still tweaking things when it comes to particulars," he explained. "I think a lot of people in this town would like to see an indoor walking or running track of some sort. What's been communicated to us by the Yukon government is that the envelope of those amenities are sort of what they're committed to funding for us."

The Art and Margaret Fry recreation centre next to Diamond Tooth Gerties Gambling Hall in Dawson City. "Our current rec centre has some major structural issues and the cost of doing those structural upgrades is quite high, without the benefit of a better facility," Kendrick says. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Kendrick said things like a fitness room, change-room layout and "finer details" are being worked out right now.

The majority of the money for the project is coming from the Yukon Government, according to Kendrick. He told CBC it's not yet clear how much the municipality of Dawson is expected to contribute.

"I think [the city of] Dawson wants to put as much money into the project as we can afford to," he said. "With the increase in costs incurred over the last few years we're certainly looking at a facility that might be approximately $60 million, but hopefully it can come in well below that. We'll just try and get the best recreation centre that we can get."

Kendrick said now the focus is reviewing the designs with city council and more public consultation.

"The Yukon government is developing an engagement plan with the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin," he said. "We're expecting to review the latest schematic design options mid-October."

Kendrick told CBC he's confident the project will not only be completed, but will satisfy all of Dawson City residents' needs and wants.

"I'm confident that this is going to happen because it needs to happen," Kendrick said. "Our current rec centre has some major structural issues and the cost of doing those structural upgrades is quite high, without the benefit of a better facility.

"Furthermore, anyone living up here in the North, whether you're in Whitehorse or in Dawson, knows that having access to a recreational facility that can meet your needs is so critical to health and well-being during our long winters."

Construction on the new facility is anticipated to start in 2024.