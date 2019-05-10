The little team that could: Dawson City teens hit the Volleyball Canada Nationals

They travelled further than anybody, and may also have worked harder to pay their way.

A group of teenage girls from Dawson City, Yukon, achieved a big goal this week as they hit the court at the 2019 Volleyball Canada Nationals, in Toronto.

It's the culmination of a major effort to raise the $25,000 the players needed to pay for the trip and register for the big event — no small feat, in a small town like Dawson.

"We've always wanted to go to a big tournament, as a team from Dawson," said Kate Crocker, before the trip. She's one of the eight girls who make up the North Stars.

"We just got very determined and we said, 'if we're going to go, we might as well go big.' — and we just decided to go to Toronto for the Nationals."

The North Stars in action on Thursday. The tournament continues through the weekend. (Andrew Ferguson/CBC)

The team held bake sales, popcorn sales, and pancake breakfasts to raise money. They also managed to drum up some sponsorships from local mining and exploration companies in Dawson.

When they managed to meet their fundraising goal a few weeks ago, they were "in a bit of shock," Crocker said.

The competition is tough this week, with plenty of teams from Ontario, Quebec, B.C., and Alberta. The North Stars are the only team in their division from the North.

"I think we're a little intimidated coming from a small town and not having much experience, but I think I think we'll be able to hold our own," Crocker said before heading to Toronto.

The tournament continues until Tuesday.