Things look good for an ice bridge in Dawson City this year

It looks like Dawson City will have an official ice bridge this year, after a few winters without one.

The Yukon River is frozen over at the usual spot, meaning government engineers will soon get busy building the crossing.

Persistent patches of open water the last three winters frustrated the government's efforts to build a reliable crossing. Locals ended up improvising their own unsanctioned crossings elsewhere.

"I would describe what we're seeing this year as being more of what we've seen historically, with ice forming naturally," said Paul Murchison with the Yukon government's department of Highways and Public Works.

"We're much in a much better position to have an ice bridge for the community this year."

'We plan on having a bridge for light vehicles available for use by the end of the month,' said Paul Murchison of the department of Highways and Public Works. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The ice bridge connects West Dawson to the main town site through the winter months. In summer, a ferry does the job.

Murchison says a Saskatchewan-based contractor that specializes in building ice roads has been hired to do the work this year. He says engineers have already been studying the ice, and work is expected to begin by next week.

Typically, the job involves pumping and spraying water onto the naturally-formed ice to thicken it.

"We plan on having a bridge for light vehicles available for use by the end of the month," Murchison said.

The official ice bridge in January 2016. (Jim Regimbal)

Murchison said people are already crossing the river on snow machines. The government-built ice bridge will safely accommodate cars and larger vehicles such as fire trucks.

Failed attempts

Officials tried to build a crossing the last few winters, despite the open water. One year, engineers were hired to spray water in the air in hopes that ice would form.

It didn't work.

Officials were prepared for the same river conditions this year, and expected to hire someone to come up with some new ideas.

Workers examine the span they wanted to help freeze, in January 2018. The plan didn't work. (Government of Yukon, Department of Highways and Public Works)

Murchison says it has been consistently colder in Dawson City this fall, but he's not sure if that's why things seem back to normal — or if there even is a "normal" anymore.

"I think what we're seeing is just, from my end, more uncertainty every year," he said.

"Next year, who knows?"