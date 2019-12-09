Things look good for an ice bridge in Dawson City this year
Yukon River has frozen over at the usual spot for the first time in 3 years
It looks like Dawson City will have an official ice bridge this year, after a few winters without one.
The Yukon River is frozen over at the usual spot, meaning government engineers will soon get busy building the crossing.
Persistent patches of open water the last three winters frustrated the government's efforts to build a reliable crossing. Locals ended up improvising their own unsanctioned crossings elsewhere.
"I would describe what we're seeing this year as being more of what we've seen historically, with ice forming naturally," said Paul Murchison with the Yukon government's department of Highways and Public Works.
"We're much in a much better position to have an ice bridge for the community this year."
The ice bridge connects West Dawson to the main town site through the winter months. In summer, a ferry does the job.
Murchison says a Saskatchewan-based contractor that specializes in building ice roads has been hired to do the work this year. He says engineers have already been studying the ice, and work is expected to begin by next week.
Typically, the job involves pumping and spraying water onto the naturally-formed ice to thicken it.
"We plan on having a bridge for light vehicles available for use by the end of the month," Murchison said.
Murchison said people are already crossing the river on snow machines. The government-built ice bridge will safely accommodate cars and larger vehicles such as fire trucks.
Failed attempts
Officials tried to build a crossing the last few winters, despite the open water. One year, engineers were hired to spray water in the air in hopes that ice would form.
It didn't work.
Officials were prepared for the same river conditions this year, and expected to hire someone to come up with some new ideas.
Murchison says it has been consistently colder in Dawson City this fall, but he's not sure if that's why things seem back to normal — or if there even is a "normal" anymore.
"I think what we're seeing is just, from my end, more uncertainty every year," he said.
"Next year, who knows?"
With files from Dave Croft
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.