Dawson City home destroyed by fire, nobody hurt

A weekend fire has destroyed a man's home in Dawson City, Yukon.

It happened on Saturday afternoon in the Rock Creek subdivision. Nobody was hurt.

Iain Weatherston, deputy chief of the Klondike Valley Fire Department, says the home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

"It was a total loss, essentially," he said.

"We were able to protect the neighbour's homes, stop it spreading ... that's my priority when I arrived on the scene."

Weatherston said the weather made things a bit tougher for firefighters.

"Water can be an issue at –30 C, but we got 'er done," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Weatherston said Dawson residents were rallying to help support the homeowner who lost their belongings in the fire.