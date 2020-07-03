Small community food bank helping Dawson City residents in a big way through COVID-19

When Yukon's non-essential establishments were forced to close their doors in March, volunteers at the Dawson City Food Bank had to quickly adjust operations to continue their services.

Thankfully for the folks who need it, the food bank has continued running every Tuesday during the noon hour out of the Dawson City Community Chapel.

There are four volunteers working on a consistent basis at the food bank, while others come and go as the demand ebbs and flows.

Many of the food bank staff and clientele are medically vulnerable, so following the guidelines set by the territory's health officials has been an important part of weekly operations.

For example, volunteers decided to start handing out food at the door to reduce the amount of time people spent indoors.

Marina Nyland has been at the front line throughout the pandemic, working at the Dawson City Health Centre and spending her time helping out with the Dawson Food Bank.

"We felt sure that the demand for the food bank would probably remain and possibly grow as people lost maybe income," she said. "We decided it was important to continue the service."

The Dawson Community Chapel is home to the local food bank, which has become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Helping the community

Usually this time of year in Dawson, seasonal employment rises and the food bank reduces its hours to twice a month. But Nyland doesn't expect that to happen this year.

"I wouldn't say our numbers are going up but the use is higher this summer than previous summers," Nyland said.

In past summers, the food bank would often see seasonal workers in that gap between when they start their job and their first paycheques. But this year, the clients are people who live in the community the whole year, Nyland said — between 15 and 25 a week.

Community steps up

Normally Nyland would have to apply for community grants, but with the help and support from local businesses the food bank hasn't had to do that.

Each parcel is packed with a couple days worth of food — a balanced diet of carbohydrates, protein and frozen vegetables. Home deliveries and drop-offs can also be arranged with volunteers for those in need.

The pantry in the food bank has dry goods and other supplies. Usually, seasonal work picks up in Dawson in the summer, but this year is different and people will continue to rely on the food bank. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

The food bank's plan is to stay open as long as possible. If staffing levels are affected, the food bank may have to ask for more help.

In the event of a second wave of COVID-19, Nyland says that there are no plans to close. A change of staffing may be required, but Nyland is determined to continue providing the service.