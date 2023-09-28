Dawson City, Yukon's fire department marks 125 years of protecting the community

Some things get better with age. Wine and cheese, to name a couple.

In Dawson City, Yukon, it's the fire department.

The Dawson City Fire Department has been serving the community for the 125 years, making it the oldest fire department in the Yukon. It was established during the height of the Klondike Gold Rush, when Dawson was booming.

"One hundred and twenty-five years is a huge milestone," said Mike Masserey, Dawson's fire chief.

Masserey has been with the Dawson fire department for the past five years and said it's hard not to be proud of its accomplishments.

"The department started in 1898 after a huge fire destroyed half of Dawson. They hired 25 guys, and they built three little fire halls and onward from there goes the story," he said.

Prior to establishing a local fire department people in Dawson would put out fires using buckets of water, carried by hand.

Once a department was formed more resources became available.

"We have this beautiful 1897 Clapp & Jones," said Masserey, referring to an old steam pumper that's now on display at the fire department's museum. The machine was first put into service in 1900 in Dawson.

An old Clapp and Jones steam pumper now on display at the fire department's museum in Dawson City. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Fast forward to present day, and the fire department has one main building on Front Street, and 27 dedicated volunteers.

Masserey said unlike the department back in the 1800s, his crew is very diverse. For example, he noted that there are six women on the crew.

"We've got a couple of nurses on our department. We've got heating and plumbing experts, and heavy equipment operators that have the heavy equipment," he said.

Masserey told CBC News that there are a lot of moments in the department's history worth acknowledging and celebrating, but he wanted to talk about one particular incident in recent history.

A few years ago, the department responded to a structure fire at an industrial equipment and supply store on the corner of Second Ave and Harper Street. The fire was extinguished but the building was destroyed.

A fire a few years ago destroyed the industrial equipment supply story that used to sit on this plot of land on Second Ave. and Harper Street in Dawson City. 'I've been with the fire service for 47 years now and I've never been at fire where I didn't think I would see the end of the day,' said Masserey about that fire. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

An investigation determined that stored chemicals had been seconds away from exploding in the fire — something that could have been fatal for firefighters, and those living in the surrounding area.

"I've been with the fire service for 47 years now and I've never been at fire where I didn't think I would see the end of the day," Masserey told CBC News.

He said his crew without question jumped into action and did what needed to be done to keep the community and themselves safe.

"That fire had lots of potential, and the big guy upstairs was looking out for us," Masserey said.

A shelf full of old fire equipment on display at the Dawson City fire department museum. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Masserey said the bravery, dedication, honour and integrity shown by his department every day is what keeps it thriving. He said he has great confidence that his fire department will be around for another 125 years.

He mentioned he hopes to be enjoying his retirement in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, long before then.

"You know, the fire service is looked up to more than any other organization in the world. Fire departments are there to serve and protect. You know, everything that our public needs and requires, we do."

A 125th anniversary celebration will be held on Friday at the Palace Grand Theatre in Dawson.