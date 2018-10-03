Dawson City ferry gets stuck on sandbar

Dawson City's ferry ground to a halt on Wednesday — in the middle of the Yukon River.

"The George Black Ferry is stuck on a sandbar, and staff are looking into potential mechanical issues at this point," said Oshea Jephson, spokesperson for the Yukon government's highways department, on Wednesday afternoon.

The pedestrian and vehicle ferry connects the main town site to West Dawson, and the Top of the World Highway.

Jephson says there were no passengers on board when it ran aground at about 10 a.m., and the ferry's crew is safe and waiting for a barge to come pull the vessel to shore. The barge, run by a local mining company, was expected sometime around 4 p.m., Jephson said.

"Once the ferry is taken out of the water, it'll undergo a mechanical inspection, and from there we'll be able to determine what next steps will be taken," Jephson said.

In the meantime, a search and rescue boat will be on hand to transport pedestrians across the river, he said. Motorists can check Yukon511 for updates.

The stuck ferry could also be seen via webcam.

Paul Robitaille, who works at the Klondike Visitors Association office on the riverfront, said he ran outside to have a look as soon as he heard the boat might be stuck.

"Lo and behold, the ferry was sitting in the middle of the river — which is something you don't typically see. Generally, when they're running, its moving," he said.

Robitaille says the river is typically lower this time of year, but he couldn't say whether that might have caused the problem.

Jephson says the government is also trying to determine how it happened.

The ferry afloat, but immobile — 'something you don't typically see,' said local resident Paul Robitaille. (Submitted by Ev Pollock)

With files from Claudiane Samson and Mike Rudyk