Mechanical issue knocks out George Black ferry in Dawson City, Yukon

The George Black ferry in Dawson City won't be operating until further notice due to mechanical issues.

The ferry shut down Monday night, according to a Facebook post from the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works.

The George Black ferry connects Whitehorse via the North Klondike Highway to the Top of the World Highway, which continues into Alaska.

Mackenzie Ingram, the acting director of maintenance for Highways and Public Works, said "something occurred" Monday night that tipped workers off that there was a problem with the ferry, though he didn't elaborate on the incident.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries," he said.

"We have a full-time team working on the ferry and monitoring things. When suspicions like this come up, we take an abundance of caution."

A full inspection of the ferry was set to take place Tuesday, which would help determine how long it will be out of operation.

Ingram said workers were assessing the boat in the water Tuesday but the plan is to haul it out of the water to do the full assessment and prepare to repair it.

He said the department doesn't have a timeline yet for when the boat will be fixed.

"The hope is always as soon as possible," he said.

Yukon government workers were at the ferry crossing in Dawson City on Tuesday dealing with a mechanical issue that shut down the George Black ferry. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Foot traffic only, for the time being

This is the second time in two months that the George Black ferry has been out of service. Ingram said his department is always looking at its equipment to figure when it needs to be replaced.

"This is an aging ferry — it's 60 years old," he said.

The ferry typically runs all day and night until mid-September, hauling people, bikes and vehicles across the Yukon River.

Ingram said while motorists can't cross right now, the department has enlisted a shuttle service for foot traffic for now.

"People will still be able to experience the other side of the Yukon River and Dawson," he said.

"We understand the situation isn't ideal, and we do thank everyone for their patience."

The shuttle can fit about eight people at a time.