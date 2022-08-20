Dawson City ferry operational again after mechanical issues

Service has resumed on the George Black ferry in Dawson City, Yukon.

The ferry was out of commission since Monday evening after the boat experienced mechanical issues.

Repairs on the boat's propeller shaft were completed Friday afternoon and after doing a test run, the ferry was deemed operational.

Krysten Johnson, a spokesperson for the Department of Highways and Public Works, said the ferry will run on a reduced schedule.

"We're going to have it back getting some people across," she said, adding "we're going to have it on fall hours until the end of the season."

Johnson said those hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. everyday.

The George Black ferry connects Whitehorse via the North Klondike Highway to the Top of the World Highway, which continues into Alaska. The ferry typically runs all day and night until mid-September, hauling people, bikes and vehicles across the Yukon River.

It's the second time in two months that the George Black ferry has been out of service. Mackenzie Ingram, the acting director of maintenance for Highways and Public Works, said earlier this week that his department is looking at its equipment to figure when it needs to be replaced.

However, he said, it is an aging ferry.

Johnson added that replacing the ferry is something being considered, though there is no firm plan yet.