1 person dead after explosions in home near Dawson City

One person is dead after two explosions in a home near Dawson City, Yukon, last week.

In a news release on Wednesday afternoon, Yukon's chief coroner said 62-year-old Camelia Ann (Cam) Sigurdson died inside the home last Thursday after the explosions caused a fire.

The cause of the explosions is still under investigation by the Yukon Fire Marshall's Office, and the Dawson Fire Department. It is not considered to be a criminal event, the coroner says.

Sigurdson, a long-time resident of the Dawson area, and another resident of the house on Old Bonanza Road had just returned home from their summer mining camp when the incident happened, the coroner says

Police and the fire department received reports of an explosion at the house on Thursday evening. Shortly after, there was a second explosion, and the house was destroyed by the resulting fire.

Sigurdson had been in the house at the time and was later found dead. The second resident was not inside the house and was not hurt.

An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 5 in Abbottsford, B.C.